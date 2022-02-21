Wellington Management Group LLP Has $166.46 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 181,736 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $166,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

ORCL opened at $74.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

