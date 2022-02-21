Wellington Management Group LLP Has $170.06 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 426.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.60% of Chewy worth $170,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $116.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

