Wellington Management Group LLP Has $173.07 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.97% of Cavco Industries worth $173,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $290.24 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.46 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

