Wellington Management Group LLP Has $177.29 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.60% of EnerSys worth $177,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENS stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

