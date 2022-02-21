Wellington Management Group LLP Has $190.22 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.83% of Invitation Homes worth $190,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,312,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

