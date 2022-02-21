Wellington Management Group LLP Has $203.32 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.00% of Viper Energy Partners worth $203,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

