Wellington Management Group LLP Has $205.19 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 9.36% of NanoString Technologies worth $205,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $31.72 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

