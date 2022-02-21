Wellington Management Group LLP Has $208.39 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.20% of CAE worth $208,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.