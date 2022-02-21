Wellington Management Group LLP Has $225.93 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,154,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.52% of Lamb Weston worth $225,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 141,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 735,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $66.50 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.