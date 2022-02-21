Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.72% of AMETEK worth $206,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE AME opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

