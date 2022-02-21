Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.67% of Trupanion worth $177,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $66,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

