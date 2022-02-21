Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,107,155 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.06% of Inari Medical worth $165,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

