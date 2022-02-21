Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.51% of Triumph Bancorp worth $163,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

