Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.51% of Triumph Bancorp worth $163,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ TBK opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.
In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
