Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $189,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.23 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

