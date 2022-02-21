Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,151,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.89% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $180,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $9,756,000. GEM Realty Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 112.0% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.88 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

