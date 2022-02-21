Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,960 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 640,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.93% of Perficient worth $187,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

