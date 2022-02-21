Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,424,485 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424,485 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.46% of JELD-WEN worth $171,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

JELD stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.