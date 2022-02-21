Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,409,446 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,409,446 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.69% of Suncor Energy worth $208,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.