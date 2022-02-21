Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,452,208 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452,208 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.82% of StoneCo worth $195,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.