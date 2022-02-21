Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 260,460 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.33% of GoodRx worth $215,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

