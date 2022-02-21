Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 262,409 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,409 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.66% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $176,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

