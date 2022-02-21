Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 647,177 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.28% of Silicon Laboratories worth $184,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.16 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

