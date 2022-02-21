Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.94% of ExlService worth $202,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $114.02 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

