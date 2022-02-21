Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,715 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $170,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM opened at $124.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.