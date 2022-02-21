Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,137,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

