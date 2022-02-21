Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS WFSTF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.72. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,466. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

