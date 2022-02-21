Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $184.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.80 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 187.90 ($2.54), with a volume of 562680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.53).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.87) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.82).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £487.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.73.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.