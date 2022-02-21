William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

