William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,502 shares of company stock worth $62,171,120. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

