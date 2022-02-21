William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.