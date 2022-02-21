William Blair Weighs in on Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

IRDM opened at $37.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

