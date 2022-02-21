William Blair Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.