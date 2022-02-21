Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,173,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

