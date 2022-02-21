WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,113,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,757,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 419,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $37.07 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

