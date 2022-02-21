WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.