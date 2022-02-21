Wing Market Cap Hits $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.57 or 0.99532372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.