Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.53% of Wingstop worth $221,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $150.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

