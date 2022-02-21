WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $268.41 million and approximately $135.95 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

