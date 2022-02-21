WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.04. 8,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

