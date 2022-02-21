WOM Protocol Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $894,436.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

