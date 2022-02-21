Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $5,700.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 272% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,598.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.28 or 0.06974415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00283888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00776267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00068499 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00399223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00218702 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

