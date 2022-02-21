Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $214.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $262.75. Workday has a twelve month low of $212.23 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.39.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

