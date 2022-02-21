Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $361.99 or 0.00971210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $768.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,383,917 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

