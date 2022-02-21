Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. 28,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98.

Get Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.