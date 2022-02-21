Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.15 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

