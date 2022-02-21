Xend Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $269,160.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $269,160.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.