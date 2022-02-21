Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS opened at $2.27 on Monday. XOS has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

