XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XPEL opened at $65.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPEL (XPEL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.