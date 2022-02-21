XSGD Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $184.20 million and $2.33 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.06897907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,610.50 or 1.00177856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049838 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 251,321,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

