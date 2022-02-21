xSigma (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0483

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. xSigma has a market cap of $481,530.36 and approximately $3,188.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00107685 BTC.

About xSigma

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,457,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,973,207 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

